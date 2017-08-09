Man Eats A Whole Pizza Everyday For A Year…And LOSES Over 5 Pounds [Photos]

Pizza is one of the greatest foods ever invented. You can do so much with it and, if you’re not selfish, you can share it with friends and family.

However, it’s widely known that pizza can be one of the unhealthiest foods in the world. Most large pizzas clock in over 3,000 calories (yikes!).

For Brian Northrup of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, this was the perfect start to a challenge. In what he dubbed the “Pizzapocalypse,” Northrup documents how he eats a large Domino’s pizza every day for a full leap year. That’s right, 367 days of large pies.

#PIZZAPOCALYPSE Day 1 of 367!!! Entire @dominos #pizza EVERY DAY for a year and a day. #TNDO #NoDaysOff #Yo A post shared by 🍕Lord of Pizza🍕 (@brian.northrup) on Jul 29, 2016 at 7:30pm PDT

Northrup spends plenty of time at the gym to stay in shape. However, the point he proved was that, well, if you’re on a great workout routine you don’t need to cut out bad food.

In 367 days of eating Domino’s every day, Northrup actually lost weight, hitting 161.2 pounds on the scale on July 31. His weight to start was 167.1, a difference of 5.9 pounds.

You can find his YouTube channel, titled #PIZZAPOCALYPSE, that documents the daily challenge.

You are a God among men Northrup!