Man Eats A Whole Pizza Everyday For A Year…And LOSES Over 5 Pounds [Photos]

Pizza is one of the greatest foods ever invented. You can do so much with it and, if you’re not selfish, you can share it with friends and family.
However, it’s widely known that pizza can be one of the unhealthiest foods in the world. Most large pizzas clock in over 3,000 calories (yikes!).
For Brian Northrup of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, this was the perfect start to a challenge. In what he dubbed the “Pizzapocalypse,” Northrup documents how he eats a large Domino’s pizza every day for a full leap year. That’s right, 367 days of large pies.
Northrup spends plenty of time at the gym to stay in shape. However, the point he proved was that, well, if you’re on a great workout routine you don’t need to cut out bad food.
In 367 days of eating Domino’s every day, Northrup actually lost weight, hitting 161.2 pounds on the scale on July 31. His weight to start was 167.1, a difference of 5.9 pounds.
#PIZZAPOCALYPSE THE FINAL PHYSIQUE: An ENTIRE @dominos pizza EVERY DAY for a leep year and a day (367 total) Recorded yesterday on day 367/367 The #PIZZAPOCALYPSE is complete. My final weigh in was 161.2 lbs. For comparison, my weigh in on day 1 was 167.1 lbs. I LOST 5.9 lbs eating an entire pizza every day for a year. In addition, I've increased my strength, speed, AND (most important to me) my cardiovascular endurance over the course of this endeavor. Also, I haven't been sick for a single day of this experience, nor have I injured myself a single time. Still behind on editing the final videos, but very open to ideas on where to go next, both here and on my YouTube channel (just search my name if you're not following me there yet but are interested). So PLEASE, hit me up with ideas. Eating challenges, Fitness videos, Reviews or Perspectives on anything Superhero/Comicbook/GoT/Fantasy related, videos on mindset, etc. Anyways, that's it. Thank you SO MUCH to all you Pizza Lovers out there who have been with me on this quest of deliciousness! Mischief Managed.
You can find his YouTube channel, titled #PIZZAPOCALYPSE, that documents the daily challenge.
You are a God among men Northrup!