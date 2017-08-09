Man Finds Boa Constrictor In His Attic That Had Been Hiding For Years

A man from Florida told WFLA that he found a boa constrictor living in his attic.

It appears that the boa had been hiding out in the man’s attic for a couple of years.

The man’s wife and son had been complaining of noises coming from the attic and the man thought that maybe there were rats.

The son was convinced it was a snake and when they searched the insulation they found the boa constrictor.

They called a snake trapper and they removed the 6 foot unwanted guest from the home.

The owner of the house said “Only in Florida!”

