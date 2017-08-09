‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Sentenced To Jail For Possession Of Meth

August 9, 2017 12:18 PM
A police car light is pictured on December 28, 2013 in Lomme, northern France. AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)
PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Shaun Weiss, known playing the characters Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks trilogy and Josh Burnbalm in Heavyweights, was sentenced to 90 days in county jail yesterday after being arrested in Burbank, California and charged with meth possession earlier this week.

At the time of his arrest, the law enforcement spokesperson noted that Weiss was also in possession of credit cards in someone else’s name. It was later determined that the property belonged to a friend who did not press charges, per E! News.

Weiss is being held on $10,000 bond and is expected in court today.

E! News has the full story.

