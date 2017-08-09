Mom Posts Perfect Back To School Photo

Summer has got to be every parents worst time of year. Having the kids home all day can get tiring and annoying, but Jenna Willingham decided to do Back To School in the best way possible.

In an interview with Buzzfeed News Jena said: “They have been fighting over everything all summer…I’m so tired of listening to [them] argue, [that] I’m just going to sit in the pool on the first day of school and let my brain hear the silence.'”

That is exactly what Jena did! She even posted this beautiful moment on Facebook to share her relaxing moment.

Jena is a mother of three beautiful children and hopes that by posting this picture mothers everywhere will remember they deserve a break and time to relax.