Numerologist Says The World Will End In September [Video]

On August 21st, many people will be looking to the sky as a total solar eclipse moves across the United States.

Most understand that it’s just a matter of the earth, sun and moon lining up in a weird way, but some think it’s some sort of sign – and that we’re headed toward doomsday.

Numerologist David Meade is one of these guys. He’s convinced the world will end in September.

So, call everyone you love and start taking your bucket list seriously because – according to David – a planet floating around out there, which he’s calling “Planet X/Nibiru,” is going to collide with the earth, ending it all.

Before you go and start digging yourself a underground shelter, check out this message from an actual Nasa Scientist. Although dated, it is still relevant information.

