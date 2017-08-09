‘Pawn Stars’ To Feature O.J. Simpson’s Famous Getaway Ford Bronco

You better tune in to History Channel’s Pawn Stars on Monday because the new episode will feature O.J. Simpson’s former agent and his famous getaway Ford Bronco, known for the slow speed chase on the 405 freeway in 1994.

Mike Gilbert, the agent, has kept the Bronco for 22 years and is asking for…wait for it…

$500,000! The most seen on the show’s history.

Gilbert told the guys he’s had very serious offers in the past but wants more than half a million or its off.

You can see the preview for the upcoming episode at TMZ.