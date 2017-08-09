‘Pawn Stars’ To Feature O.J. Simpson’s Famous Getaway Ford Bronco

August 9, 2017 12:48 PM
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 17: Motorists wave as police cars pursue the Ford Bronco (white, R) driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive murder suspect O.J. Simpson, on a 90-minute slow-speed car chase June 17, 1994 on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, California. Simpson's friend Cowlings eventually drove Simpson home, with Simpson ducked under the back passenger seat, to Brentwood where he surrendered after a stand-off with police.
(Photo credit MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

You better tune in to History Channel’s Pawn Stars on Monday because the new episode will feature O.J. Simpson’s former agent and his famous getaway Ford Bronco, known for the slow speed chase on the 405 freeway in 1994.

Mike Gilbert, the agent, has kept the Bronco for 22 years and is asking for…wait for it…

$500,000! The most seen on the show’s history.

Gilbert told the guys he’s had very serious offers in the past but wants more than half a million or its off.

You can see the preview for the upcoming episode at TMZ.

