Women Get Revenge On Tinder User

Thread alert: so I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday (yes it's a bit hazy). — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Think you have had it bad with horrible first dates? Lisette Pylant takes the cake. She was probably not expecting to have a bad first date story but as the date progressed, it went from bad to worse. But instead of creating YET ANOTHER bad Tinder story, Pylant decided to turn this guy’s plan into a way to create new friends.

This guy overbooked himself and decided to schedule 6 DATES all in the same night. Her revenge was so iconic that Pylant even had bartenders participating! Bartenders would inform her when and where this guy’s next dates were going to be.

You win some, you lose some – but hopefully you make three new best friends in the process 🍾 cheers ladies 💪🏽 don't… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 08, 2017

The guy’s excuse for scheduling all 6 girls in one night was that these were “pre-dates” leading up to what could possibly be real first dates in the future. Once the next girl showed up, this guy would friend-zone Pylant and whoever the last girl was and move onto the next one. The girls got to talking and upon finding out that he had other dates scheduled they devised a plan to get revenge on him. Talk about girl power!

Pylant even blessed Twitter with the honor of receiving updates and photos of her conquest to create friends out of this guy’s “pre-date” dates.

We're now all hanging out at another bar together pic.twitter.com/jasDbaDQCL — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Moral of this story: Don’t cry over guys, get revenge and better yourself. Also, don’t be afraid of making new friends in the progress!

