From YouTube’s description of video:

“A woman has escaped serious injury after appearing to be pushed by a jogger into the path of a bus.

CCTV of the incident shows a man running along Putney Bridge in west London and appearing to shove the 33-year-old into the road.”

The police are now on the look for this jogger but so far no reports of him being caught have been made yet.

That woman is lucky that bus driver was super alert and didn’t kill her!