72-Year-Old Woman Convicted Of Killing Son Of MMA Fighter

August 10, 2017 12:02 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Donna Marie Higgins, Liam Kowal, Marcus Kowal, MMA
(Photo by Spencer Weiner-Pool/Getty Images)

Justice has been served for the death of Liam Kowal.

According to CBS Los Angeles, 72-year-old Donna Marie Higgins has plead guilty to killing 6-month-old Liam Kowal, son of MMA fighter Marcus Kowal.

Back in September 2016, Higgins drove her car through a crosswalk and hit Liam and his 15-year-old aunt. While his aunt survived, Liam was severely injured and died a few days later.

Though Higgins tried to flee the scene, she was stopped by witnesses. She was later found to be intoxicated from a mixture of alcohol and prescription drugs.

As part of a plea deal, Higgins will serve 6 years in a California state prison.

To learn more, head right here.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live