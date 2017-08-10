72-Year-Old Woman Convicted Of Killing Son Of MMA Fighter

Justice has been served for the death of Liam Kowal.

According to CBS Los Angeles, 72-year-old Donna Marie Higgins has plead guilty to killing 6-month-old Liam Kowal, son of MMA fighter Marcus Kowal.

Back in September 2016, Higgins drove her car through a crosswalk and hit Liam and his 15-year-old aunt. While his aunt survived, Liam was severely injured and died a few days later.

Though Higgins tried to flee the scene, she was stopped by witnesses. She was later found to be intoxicated from a mixture of alcohol and prescription drugs.

As part of a plea deal, Higgins will serve 6 years in a California state prison.

