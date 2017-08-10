American Apparel Is Making A Comeback

August 10, 2017 5:27 PM By Nina
Filed Under: American Apparel, Canada, Clothing, gildan activewear, Shopping
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A recent announcement was made that American Apparel will be returning after it’s brief shutdown following a sleuth of bad press and filing for bankruptcy.

The brand was bought out by Canadian sportswear company Gildan Activewear earlier this year. The CEO stated that American Apparel will be making a return – but only online.

There is a big distinction to be made after the buyout, however…. American Apparel products will no longer be produced in, well, America. The merchandise will be made alongside other Gildan Activewear products in countries like Costa Rica, Honduras and areas of the Caribbean, says Dazed and Confused.

If that’s not a deal breaker, keep an eye out for the online store release in two weeks.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live