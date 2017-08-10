Babysitters Arrested For Putting Baby In Refrigerator On Snapchat [Video]

From YouTube description:

“Two underage babysitters have been arrested after a video on Snapchat showed them placing an infant in a refrigerator, police said.

The two teens, whose names have not been released due to their ages, were arrested in Danvers, Mass., Tuesday and charged with child endangerment and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, WBZ-TV reported.

It remains unclear how long they left the baby inside, although the infant is reportedly ok.

The mother, who said she was angry after police showed her the videos, defended the teens, telling WBZ-TV: “They thought it was a joke. I feel like they learned from this lesson and they won’t do it again.”

The Department of Children and Families is investigating.”

Best part of this story is that the baby was not harmed!

Careful with those baby sitters out there….smh.