Get Ready For Fall With M.I.A.’s New Merch Line

Tomorrow marks the launch of M.I.A.’s first-ever merch line, in collaboration with designer Astrid Andersen says Nylon. Famous for her unique style and sound, it’s no surprise that her merch line is absolute fire.

Andersen said about the collaboration:

“I’ve been a fan of M.I.A. for a long time. She was the benchmark for cool women who would wear my new collection—so when she called me, I was mega-excited.”

M.I.A. has been teasing fans with images of the line, AIM2017, in her Instagram for the last few months. It looks like there will be a lot of cool jackets just in time for cooler weather.

#in de building A post shared by MIA (@miamatangi) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Prices range from $70 to $160 and the merch will be available on M.I.A.’s new e-commerce site.