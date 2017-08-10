Job Opening: Drinking Whiskey And Traveling World Required [Video]

Scottish whisky company Grant’s has a few new job openings that sound amazing. They’re looking for three “global drinks ambassadors.”

These people will literally be paid to drink whisky and travel the world visiting whisky drinking events.

Want to be part of the Greatest Job Interview in the World? Read more here: https://t.co/IlmaB9HraP #GrantsInterview 👌🥃🌎🍹✈️☀️📷💰 pic.twitter.com/0T5G225kaT — Grant's Whisky (@Grantswhisky) July 23, 2017

To get the job, the winning candidates will have to pass two rounds of interviews and use social media to post a drink they’ve created on Instagram, with the hope that it’ll show their personality.

Each of the three new hires will get a different territory. One will be sent to Poland, Israel and India; another to South Africa, the Nordics and Colombia; while the third will cover Russia, Taiwan and France.

If you want to apply for this job, for more information click here.