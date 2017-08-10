Kesha Says New Album “Saved My Life”

Kesha’s new album, “Rainbow,” which leaked Wednesday, is her first album after a 5 year hiatus.

Kesha has spoken up about how personal this album is to her and how much it has helped her recover and reclaim her identity.

“It’s so personal. I’ve written every song on this album and they’re all so personal. This song, [‘Praying’], I think, is just really important because it talks about me personally going through something very hard — lots of very hard things — making it through, not giving up, and finding empathy on the other side, which is incredibly hard sometimes.”

During her emotional interview on Good Morning America, Kesha said:

“This record has quite literally saved my life. I think color symbolizes hope … I’ve always just found the hope in the bright colors and I wanted to bring that more into my everyday life.”

“Rainbow” is set to make an official release on Aug. 11, amidst Kesha’s ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke, with charges against him including drugging, raping, and verbal, physical and emotional abuse, according to EW.