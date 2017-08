Right now, you can order any pizza from Little Caesars and pick it up without any human contact.

Little Caesars has launched “Pizza Portals,” which are pretty much pizza vending machines.

Their new “Reserve-N-Ready” service allows customers to order and pay for food on the Little Caesars app and then just input a three-digit pin or scan a QR code on the Pizza Portal. A door pops open and there’s your pizza.

MIND BLOWN!