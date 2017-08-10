Man Arrested For Peeing On 10-Year-Old Girl During Concert

August 10, 2017 3:47 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Concert, Gross, metallica, Pee
(Photo by Eric Bouvet/Getty Images)

This is just disgusting.

According to Spin, Daniel Francis Daddio, 44, has been arrested after he allegedly peed on a 10-year-old girl and her parents while they were at a Metallica show in Arizona.

The incident took place around 9 pm, and a state trooper confirmed:

 “All three of his family members felt warm liquid washing over their backs and legs.”

The trooper went on to describe what the father saw when he turned around:

“[He] observed Daniel Francis Daddio standing behind them in the row of seats just above theirs with his penis out of his pants and in his hands… Daddio was urinating on all three of his family members.”

Upon being confronted over the what was happening, Daddio was reported to have simply shrugged. He was arrested 30 minutes later and was found to be heavily intoxicated.

To learn more, you can head right here.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live