Man Arrested For Peeing On 10-Year-Old Girl During Concert

This is just disgusting.

According to Spin, Daniel Francis Daddio, 44, has been arrested after he allegedly peed on a 10-year-old girl and her parents while they were at a Metallica show in Arizona.

The incident took place around 9 pm, and a state trooper confirmed:

“All three of his family members felt warm liquid washing over their backs and legs.”

The trooper went on to describe what the father saw when he turned around:

“[He] observed Daniel Francis Daddio standing behind them in the row of seats just above theirs with his penis out of his pants and in his hands… Daddio was urinating on all three of his family members.”

Upon being confronted over the what was happening, Daddio was reported to have simply shrugged. He was arrested 30 minutes later and was found to be heavily intoxicated.

