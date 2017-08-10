Planning A Wedding? Set Up Your Registry With Costco

August 10, 2017 11:41 AM By Nina
Costco has finally launched a registry, so you can now shop for friends and family while you’re shopping for that much needed family-sized snack pack.

You can set up a registry for anything whether it be a wedding, baby shower, or house warming. This is a free services for couples and wedding guests, and the best part is that you don’t have to be a member to shop!

Unfortunately, as Cosmopolitan notes, it appears that not everything is available to add onto your registry. The “add to registry” button does not appear for all items online. But there is still plenty of merchandise to choose from, so fear not!

To set up a registry, hit “add to registry” on the product pages its available on Costco.com, or you can simply get to the page directly by clicking here.

