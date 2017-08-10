Rapper Azealia Banks Releases Her Own Nudes Online [NSFW]

August 10, 2017 9:57 AM By Nina
(Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Azealia Banks has been going through a pretty massive career setback because of basically everything she’s done in the public eye.

From getting banned from many social media platforms, to getting kicked out of Russell Crowe‘s apartment, to leaking Rihanna‘s phone number online, Banks has made plenty of enemies and stalled her own career.

However, MTO News has revealed that Banks is attempting a career comeback and it’s beginning with her releasing her own nude pics…….?

We’re not quite sure how well this will work, but best of luck to her.

[WARNING NSFW 18+]

You can see the photos for yourself right here.

