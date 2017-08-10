Sephora’s Going To Make Thursday Your Favorite Day

Sephora kicked off a new weekly sale program this morning that will continue on every Thursday: the Sephora Weekly Wow Sale.

According to Nylon, every Thursday, Sephora will announce major weekly deals from free products to exclusive offers. Not surprisingly, a lot of these items sell out quickly after the announcement is made, so be on your toes.

Want a sneak preview of what to expect on these weekly deals? Check out Sephora’s Wednesday Instagram stories to get a glimpse of the items for the Weekly Wow Sale.