‘Taco Bell’ Teams Up With ‘Pop Rocks Candy’ For Firecracker Burrito [Pic]

August 10, 2017 5:51 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Pop Rocks, Taco Bell
Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Taco Bell has teamed up with one of your favorite nostalgic candy products….Pop Rocks to make the ‘Firecracker Burrito’.

Check out the pic below to see what it looks like:

Right now the product isn’t available nationwide as it’s still being tested out in the Orange County area.

Costa Spyrou happened to get lucky when he visited a Taco Bell location that had the Firecracker Burrito as a test food item.

Taco Bell loves combining with other food products like Doritos, Cheetos,  & even those Captain Crunch bites!

Lookout for the new Firecracker Burrito soon with a side of spicy Pop Rocks. 

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live