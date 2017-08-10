‘Taco Bell’ Teams Up With ‘Pop Rocks Candy’ For Firecracker Burrito [Pic]

Taco Bell has teamed up with one of your favorite nostalgic candy products….Pop Rocks to make the ‘Firecracker Burrito’.

Check out the pic below to see what it looks like:

Right now the product isn’t available nationwide as it’s still being tested out in the Orange County area.

Costa Spyrou happened to get lucky when he visited a Taco Bell location that had the Firecracker Burrito as a test food item.

Taco Bell loves combining with other food products like Doritos, Cheetos, & even those Captain Crunch bites!

Lookout for the new Firecracker Burrito soon with a side of spicy Pop Rocks.