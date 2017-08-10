The Girls Of ‘Broad City’ Released A Sex Toy Line

Fans of the show will ask why it took so long, but it looks like Broad City stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer have launched a sex toy line. The show has never been shy about tackling how sex and drugs incorporate into the modern youth lifestyle. In fact, it’s been one of the reasons why the show is so successful: the unabashed and hilarious narrative of young women surviving in the city.

The girls teamed up with British-based sex toy company Lovehoney to release this line. Glazer stated in an interview with Nylon:

“We’re really excited to have this line of pleasure products. We love that Broad City’s sex positivity carries into real life with these products and we hope the world enjoys them.”

You can check out the full line here.