The Weeknd Might Drop His Stage Name

The Weeknd, who has always preferred to keep his personal life under wraps, opened up in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar about perhaps retiring his moniker:

“Kind of like pulling a Ziggy Stardust. Maybe I’ll retire from being the Weeknd. Or maybe I’ll just give him a break.”

He’s thought about releasing music under a new name, which many artists before him have done in the past. After all, it is a great way to re-market music and reach a new demographic. Artists are always experimenting with new sounds which inevitably leads to some kind of desire to move away from a past image associated with a certain style.

Of course, with the Weeknd, news usually doesn’t get out until final decisions have been made and implemented, so it’s possible we won’t know whether or not this statement holds any truth until it actually happens.

Either way, it’s definitely fun to think about the cool innovative sound he could potentially produce under a new name.