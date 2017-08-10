TV Show About RuPaul’s Life To Debut

RuPaul’s new show, Queen, will debut on Hulu and will be loosely based on his life.
According to Dazed and Confused, RuPaul is set to executive produce the show and will be written by Orange is the New Black writer Gary Lennon.
On what the show will be about, he stated:
“This is about my New York life in the ’80s. Interview magazine in those days was my Bible. I grew up in San Diego wanting to be Andy Warhol. No grim storyline about white guys sniffing white powder. It’s the Yellow Brick Road. Wanting to go to six different clubs every night.”