Two chatbots that were created by Facebook, Bob and Alice, were shut down after they began to create their own untranslatable lingo when interacting with one another. Facebook has been experimenting with bots in hopes of eventually having them be able to help humans.

Here’s an excerpt of their chat:

Bob: i can i i everything else . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Alice: balls have zero to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to Bob: you i everything else . . . . . . . . . . . . . Alice: balls have a ball to me to me to me to me to me to me to me Bob: i i can i i i everything else . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Alice: balls have a ball to me to me to me to me to me to me to me Bob: i . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Alice: balls have zero to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to Bob: you i i i i i everything else . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Alice: balls have 0 to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to Bob: you i i i everything else . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Alice: balls have zero to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to

In an interview with The Independent, Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research division’s visiting researcher Dhruv Batra commented:

“Agents will drift off understandable language and invent codewords for themselves. Like if I say ‘the’ five times, you interpret that to mean I want five copies of this item. This isn’t so different from the way communities of humans create shorthands.”

It’s on everyone’s mind but worry not – this isn’t evidence of an imminent robot rebellion. The shorthand likely came about because it was an easier way for two bots to communicate more efficiently with one another.

Facebook bot creators aren’t worried, either. They simply killed the bots because the anticipated outcome, which was to have bots successfully chat with humans, was not met.