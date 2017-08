Who else counts down the days to fall just for Starbucks’ seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte? Well, according to Cosmopolitan, you’ll be able to make the drink at home soon!

Although the exact date is still unknown, you’ll be able to pick up┬áready-to-drink Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee sometime this month.