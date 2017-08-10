Young British Model Was Kidnapped And Auctioned Online

Chloe Ayling, a Surrey-based model, was in Milan for a photoshoot when she was attacked and kidnapped.

Milan police released a statement detailing the events that occurred during the abduction:

“Attacked, drugged, handcuffed and closed inside a suitcase, that’s how a 20-year-old English model was kidnapped on July 11 in Milan to be sold to the best offer on pornography sites.”

According to Dazed and Confused, police have arrested 30-year-old suspect Lukasz Pawel Herba, who they believe is linked to the dark web criminal gang Black Death. Ayling was released with a letter from Black Death that stated the reason for her release was because she had a 2-year-old son.

Listings for women on the dark web have been reported on in the past, with Black Death being one of the groups to post such listings, but the legitimacy has been difficult to prove.

Now safely back at home, Ayling has said of the experience: