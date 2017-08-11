2 Chainz To Perform In Sacramento From A Wheelchair [pics]

So I broke my leg 11 days ago , and had surgery 10 days ago .. when I woke up from sedation the doctor told me " well looks like your gonna have to cancel your tour " so I told him maybe it means God wants me to use my mind and be creative ! So after all the morphine and pains meds wore off I called management and said somebody find me a " pink wheelchair " I can't let my fans down besides I'm passionate about this shit !! Tucson, Arizona thank you for supporting me and rocking with the campaign !! Show was legend !! If you look up resilient in the Webster dictionary it's gone be a picture of me rocking a fucking show in a pink wheelchair !! Remember never let anyone or anything get in the way of you being great ! If I can do it you can too 🙏🏿

