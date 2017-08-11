‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Bryan Cranston Caught Having Sex On Train [VID]

Talk about embarrassing!

According to Page Six, Bryan Cranston recently opened up about a very embarrassing moment he and his wife experienced while on their honeymoon in 1989.

While travelling from Switzerland to Italy, they took a train that their travel agent explained was popular among honeymooners. Cranston explained:

“The travel agent said, ‘By the way, the third tunnel is 50 minutes long. It’s tradition for honeymooners to take advantage of that time. I said, ‘Capiche.’ We’re doing this, much to my wife’s chagrin. I said, ‘Are you ready to use up seven calories?’”

When it got pitch black in the tunnel, the happy couple took advantage of their time. Unfortunately, they were not quite ready when the train exited the tunnel……..

Watch the video above to learn more!