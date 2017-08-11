OutKast’s Big Boi Buys Puppy For Girl Paralyzed In Shooting

August 11, 2017 4:31 PM
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: Rapper Big Boi performs onstage at the FANDOM Party during Comic-Con International 2017 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
(Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for FANDOM)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper Big Boi has given a puppy to a little girl who was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot while playing in a bounce house near the city earlier this year.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2uuxTkO ) Big Boi, who’s one-half of the rap duo OutKast, presented Abriya Ellison on Thursday with the pup bred from his kennel business. Video shows Abriya cradling the dog, which she named King.

Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, tells the station that the dog is “something therapeutic” for Abriya. He says the girl is “definitely inspiring” and her story touched his heart. Patton also has agreed to pay off Abriya’s medical bills and renovate her bathroom to make it handicap accessible.

Abriya was 5 when she was shot outside Atlanta in April.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

