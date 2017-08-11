Over 230 Cases Of Norovirus Linked To Ohio Donut Shop

Won’t the norovirus ever die?

Laura Northrup of Consumerist reported Thursday that at least 230 people have been infected with the norovirus, linking to an Ohio doughnut shop.

The Toledo-Lucas County health department has confirmed that local residents’ norovirus came from local doughnut shop Mama C’s, with three samples taken from the restaurant testing positive.

According to the report, at least 230 people said they became ill after eating there between Aug. 4 and 7.

At least Chipotle is out of the sickness spotlight for once.

Consumerist has the full story.