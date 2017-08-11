‘Short Conversation’ With New Buzz Artist 24 Hrs [Audio]

August 11, 2017 7:22 PM By Short-E
Short-E & 24 Hrs

Check out my podcast style interview with new buzz artist 24 hrs.

He’s definitely far from being new to the industry….he’s been in the music game for 8 years!

We talked about his long journey and the recent success of his younger brother Madeintyo.

24 hrs goes into detail about being signed to the likes of Lil Scrappy & Jermaine Dupri in his early days to now having a current single featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Wiz Khalifa.

He’s also recently worked on songs with E-40, Carnage, & G-Eazy.

Listen to our ‘Short Conversation’ in the player below.

Listen to his new single “What You Like” ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Wiz Khalifa below.

 

