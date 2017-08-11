Taco Bell’s Newest Burrito Involves…Pop Rocks? [Photos]

One of the last things people think of when they crave Taco Bell is the popular Pop Rocks candy. Seriously, it just doesn’t “pop” in there. (Pretty bad, I know)

However, the famous fast food chain is about to change that as FoodBeast reported on Wednesday that a Taco Bell in Orange County is testing out the product, called the “Firecracker Burrito.”

According their page, the new wrap comes in two forms (cheesy and spicy), and is filled with rice, nacho cheese, sour cream, beef, and red tortilla strips. Both burritos are wrapped up in the same red tortilla, but the spicy version gets an added chipotle sauce kick to the fillings.

Apart from the regular ingredients in the burrito, you can add a packet of Spicy Pop Rocks to the mix for a 20-cent addition to the $1.29 price. They add a sweet-spicy flavor along with a fizzy texture to the burrito.

FoodBeast also has confirmed that Taco Bell is testing the new wrap until August 16 at four SoCal locations.

