The Biggest Bounce House In The World Is Coming To Sacramento!

We all have an inner child that still loves to jump in bounce houses. However, the worst part about bounce houses it the fact that we all grow up, physically. We just can’t fit in them anymore.

Thanks to Big Bounce America, though, the Sacramento community of all ages will be able to experience the enjoyment most adults remember. The bounce house company will be touring the U.S. from August through November, setting up a huge 10,000 sq. foot monolith for people to jump in.

According to their website, Big Bounce America “worked alongside the biggest manufacturer of inflatable structures in the USA to create a thrilling and memorable event experience that appeals to families, teenagers and any adults who still remember how to find fun in bouncing and flopping around something big and inflatable.”

There’s inflatable sofas and beds, and a variety of activities like obstacle courses, along with basketball hoops, foam pits, ball pits, and literally everything your nostalgic little heart could possibly get all giddy about.

The tour will hit Sacramento from Sept. 8-10. Although tickets aren’t yet for sale for the Sac stop, interested parties can get a taste in price estimates because they’re available for the event prior in Portland, Oregon. The estimated price there is between $15-19, with each session lasting an hour.

To read more about The Big Bounce America or to purchase tickets, visit their website.