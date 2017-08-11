Uh-Oh! Guess Who’s NOT Included In ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion…..

Jersey Shore is officially coming back to TV, but not all of your favorite cast members will be there…..

According to TooFab, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadanino, and Angelina Pivarnik are not expected to return with the rest of the gang.

Cast members that have been confirmed to return include Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Mike The Situation, and Sammi Sweetheart. However, the others could still make cameos on the show.

We’ll just have to wait until August 20th to know for sure. Head here to learn more!