Uh-Oh! Guess Who’s NOT Included In ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion…..

August 11, 2017 12:17 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Jersey Shore, JWoww, Mike The Situation Sorrentino, Pauly D, Snooki
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jersey Shore is officially coming back to TV, but not all of your favorite cast members will be there…..

According to TooFab, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadanino, and Angelina Pivarnik are not expected to return with the rest of the gang.

Cast members that have been confirmed to return include Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Mike The Situation, and Sammi Sweetheart. However, the others could still make cameos on the show.

We’ll just have to wait until August 20th to know for sure. Head here to learn more!

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live