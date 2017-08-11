Vegetarians, Depressed, meat eater.

Vegetarians More Likely To Be Depressed

August 11, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Depressed, meat eater., Vegetarians
(Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

I knew I was doing the right thing by enjoying a big fat steak!

Researchers at Bristol University in England have found that eating meat helps reduce your chances of suffering from depression.

Their study concluded that the mood of vegetarian and vegan is affected because they’re missing out on B12 and consuming too much omega-6 fatty acid, which messes up blood chemistry.

It could be that. Or, it could be that not enjoying a juicy steak or bacon or burgers once in a while is just a sad way to live.

Check this trailer out for a documentary called “What The Health”. This is the documentary that made singer Ne-yo go vegan.

Read more about this vegan survey by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live