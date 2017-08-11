Vegetarians More Likely To Be Depressed

I knew I was doing the right thing by enjoying a big fat steak!

Researchers at Bristol University in England have found that eating meat helps reduce your chances of suffering from depression.

Their study concluded that the mood of vegetarian and vegan is affected because they’re missing out on B12 and consuming too much omega-6 fatty acid, which messes up blood chemistry.

It could be that. Or, it could be that not enjoying a juicy steak or bacon or burgers once in a while is just a sad way to live.

Check this trailer out for a documentary called “What The Health”. This is the documentary that made singer Ne-yo go vegan.

