Drake And Future Getting Sued By Woman That Was Raped At Their Concert

August 12, 2017 1:06 PM By Bre
Filed Under: Concert, Drake, Future, rape, Sued
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

TMZ reports that a woman is claiming that she was raped by a worker at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last August during a Drake and Future show.

She is now suing Drake, Future and the venue for $25 million due to the fact that the man who allegedly attacked her, had outstanding warrants for assault at the time. She says all involved should have known to not employ him because he was dangerous.

According to The Tennessean, Johnson has since been arrested and charged with rape and is awaiting trial.

