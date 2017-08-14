‘Bring Your Own Cup’ Day At 7-Eleven Is Almost Upon Us!

August 14, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: 7- eleven, bring your own cup day, Slurpees
DES PLAINES, IL - MAY 9: A 7-Eleven store logo is visible outside a 7-Eleven store May 9, 2003 in Des Plaines, Illinois. Dallas, Texas-based 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience store operator, reported on May 9, 2003 total sales for April 2003 of $897.0 million, an increase of 7.4 percent over the April 2002 total of $835.5 million, the 70th consecutive monthly increase in U.S. same-store sales.
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Grab your cup and head on down to your local 7-Eleven on August 18 and 19 to celebrate the convenient store’s annual “Bring Your Own Cup” day.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days, all you have to do is bring in your own cup and fill it with any Slurpee flavor for just $1.50.

There are a few rules for the promotion:

  • Cup must fit upright within 10″ hole
  • Cup must be food-safe clean
  • Cup must be watertight
  • One cup per person

Here is a perfect example of people getting creative:

Yes, we did!!!!😁😆😖brain freeze!!!#711 #byocupday #byocupday2016 #asifireallyneededit #funwithmykids

A post shared by Art-Z Mom💀😘🎨🍎 (@artzmom) on

Time to cool off the summer heat with some Slurpees! (Just don’t get a brain freeze)

