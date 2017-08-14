‘Bring Your Own Cup’ Day At 7-Eleven Is Almost Upon Us!

Grab your cup and head on down to your local 7-Eleven on August 18 and 19 to celebrate the convenient store’s annual “Bring Your Own Cup” day.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days, all you have to do is bring in your own cup and fill it with any Slurpee flavor for just $1.50.
There are a few rules for the promotion:
- Cup must fit upright within 10″ hole
- Cup must be food-safe clean
- Cup must be watertight
- One cup per person
Here is a perfect example of people getting creative:
Time to cool off the summer heat with some Slurpees! (Just don’t get a brain freeze)