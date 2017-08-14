‘Bring Your Own Cup’ Day At 7-Eleven Is Almost Upon Us!

Grab your cup and head on down to your local 7-Eleven on August 18 and 19 to celebrate the convenient store’s annual “Bring Your Own Cup” day.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days, all you have to do is bring in your own cup and fill it with any Slurpee flavor for just $1.50.

There are a few rules for the promotion:

Cup must fit upright within 10″ hole

Cup must be food-safe clean

Cup must be watertight

One cup per person

Here is a perfect example of people getting creative:

Yes, we did!!!!😁😆😖brain freeze!!!#711 #byocupday #byocupday2016 #asifireallyneededit #funwithmykids A post shared by Art-Z Mom💀😘🎨🍎 (@artzmom) on Aug 19, 2016 at 6:23pm PDT

Time to cool off the summer heat with some Slurpees! (Just don’t get a brain freeze)