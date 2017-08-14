Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod Hang with Justin Timberlake in the Hamptons

By Annie Reuter

Jennifer Lopez and her beau Alex Rodriguez spent some time in the Hamptons this weekend for the charity fundraiser, Apollo in the Hamptons, which raised money for the iconic Apollo Theatre in New York City.

On hand was Justin Timberlake who performed a few songs for the A-listers in attendance including Alicia Keys, Jon Bon Jovi, Jamie Foxx, Matt Lauer, Howard Stern, Priyanka Chopra, Chris Rock, Christie Brinkley, Robert Downey Jr., among others.

Timberlake performed a duet with Pharrell Williams and also sang solo for his hits including “SexyBack,” “Rock Your Body,” and “My Love,” reports Entertainment Tonight.

A-Rod posed with Timberlake and Lopez in a photo and praised the event. “Great time raising money for the Apollo Theatre in #NYC. JT killed it!,” he captioned a photo on Instagram.

J-Lo and A-Rod have been spending a lot of time together in New York. The couple shared a recent “Sunday Funday” while posing with some of the city’s iconic artwork, including the famous LOVE sculpture by Robert Indiana.

