Jury Rules In Favor Of Taylor Swift In DJ Butt Groping Trial

Taylor Swift scored a big moral victory today in court!

TMZ is reporting that the jury in her butt groping trial unanimously voted in Swift’s favor.

Taylor won the $1 she was suing for being groped by DJ David Meuller during a meet & greet back in 2013.

Swift only sued for $1 because she wanted to make a statement and speak up for women who are sexually assaulted.

Swift released this statement after her win:

“I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration … [my attorneys] and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support through this four-year ordeal. I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Read more on this story here.