Justin Bieber Got Rejected By a Gym Receptionist on Instagram [pics]

August 14, 2017 6:48 AM By Tony Tecate
A lot of girls have the misguided DREAM of JUSTIN BIEBER noticing them on social media . . . and asking them out on a date.  But that actually happened to a girl in Georgia recently, and she REJECTED him.

It all started when a gym in Savannah, Georgia posted a ‘boomerang’ video featuring their front desk receptionist Jessica Gober.  Somehow, Justin saw it, and apparently, he thought she was hot, because he sent them a message.

It said, quote, “Who’s that girl in your last post?”  And as if his intentions weren’t clear, he also included the HEART emoji.

Jessica was shocked when she found out.  She Tweeted some screenshots, and said, quote, “Did this actually just happen . . . LMAO.  Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at, and asked who I was!”

Justin didn’t ask her out . . . technically . . . but he didn’t ask about her and use the heart emoji because he was interested in signing up for a membership.

There will NOT be a love connection though.  Jessica has a boyfriend.  She Tweeted some photos of them together, and said, quote, “I’ve got everything I need right here.” Here is Jessica IG account.

