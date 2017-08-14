Justin Bieber Got Rejected By a Gym Receptionist on Instagram [pics]

A lot of girls have the misguided DREAM of JUSTIN BIEBER noticing them on social media . . . and asking them out on a date. But that actually happened to a girl in Georgia recently, and she REJECTED him.

It all started when a gym in Savannah, Georgia posted a ‘boomerang’ video featuring their front desk receptionist Jessica Gober. Somehow, Justin saw it, and apparently, he thought she was hot, because he sent them a message.

New @bangenergy limited edition purple guava pear energy drinks are here! Trust us, when we say they're AMAZING! Get yours while they're still in stock! UPDATE: This is a employee and no privacy laws were broken!! A post shared by Fitness On Broughton (@fitnessonbroughton) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

It said, quote, “Who’s that girl in your last post?” And as if his intentions weren’t clear, he also included the HEART emoji.

Jessica was shocked when she found out. She Tweeted some screenshots, and said, quote, “Did this actually just happen . . . LMAO. Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at, and asked who I was!”

Justin didn’t ask her out . . . technically . . . but he didn’t ask about her and use the heart emoji because he was interested in signing up for a membership.

There will NOT be a love connection though. Jessica has a boyfriend. She Tweeted some photos of them together, and said, quote, “I’ve got everything I need right here.” Here is Jessica IG account.