KFC Customer Gets Second-Degree Burns From Spilt Gravy [Photos]

After spilling KFC gravy on her leg, Beth Smale was left with second-degree burns and a new outlook on the popular fast food chain.

Because she was in agonizing pain, the 22-year old had to visit a doctor and was forced to a cancel a longed-for first holiday with her boyfriend because her wound couldn’t be exposed to sunlight.

According to Fox News, the customer service adviser, who works for DIY chain Wickes in the head office, said she was on her way to a family birthday party when she popped into a KFC in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, on Saturday afternoon, June 17.

She said: “It was my dad’s partner’s birthday and we were running a bit behind so popped in there for lunch.

“We ordered the meal – a bucket of chicken – and got a side of gravy. We were eating in, but they gave it to us as a takeaway and it was in takeaway containers.

“We went to sit down at the table and as I picked up the gravy, the pot was so hot, it was impossible to touch it. I quickly put it down on the table and it fell on to its side.

“The gravy – which was so hot it was bubbling – spilled on my leg.

“By then my leg was already bubbling, the blisters came up within about five minutes.”

She added she was due to go on holiday with her boyfriend, Daniel Griffin, to Dubai but they had to cancel it as she could not expose her wound to sunlight.

