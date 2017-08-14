Ric Flair In Medically Induced Coma With Family By His Side

August 14, 2017 6:30 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Ric Flair
Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

TMZ is reporting that Ric Flair is recovering from surgery and he has his family by his side.

Details about the surgery aren’t known yet as this story is developing.

‘The Nature Boy’ went to the hospital early on Saturday morning and was placed in a medically induced coma.

There have been reports that the 68 year-old wrestling legend is having ‘heart issues‘ but nothing has been confirmed yet.

A rep for Flair is asking everyone for ‘thoughts and prayers for the Nature Boy.

Read more on this report here. 

