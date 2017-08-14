Stunt Double In ‘Deadpool 2’ Killed On Set

August 14, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Deadpool 2, Killed, person, Stunt Double, Vancouver
Following up to Tom Cruise’s weekend stunt injury during the filming of “Mission Impossible 6,” a stunt double was killed on the set of “Deadpool 2” Monday morning, TMZ reported.

While filming in Vancouver, the stunt woman’s bike crashed through the glass of a ground-floor studio inside Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza. Witnesses say she never applied the brakes.

The rider, whose identity is being withheld, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police taped off the area, and an investigation is underway.

