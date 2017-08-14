Stupid Criminal Forgets To Flush And Get’s Caught

A California crook flushed away his chance of making a clean getaway from his most recent break-in — by forgetting to flush the toilet he’d used during the heist.

Andrew David Jensen nearly aced the theft, but he couldn’t wait to drop a deuce — which he left behind at the crime scene in the town of Thousand Oaks. The homeowner informed cops that he never failed to flush, leading one unlucky officer to take on doody duty and fish out the specimen — which turned up DNA that matched Jensen’s, which was already in a crime database.

Detective Tim Lohman of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said it’s the first time his office sent a criminal to the can with evidence collected from a toilet.

