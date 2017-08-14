dumb criminal, stupid criminal, fecal felon, robber

Stupid Criminal Forgets To Flush And Get’s Caught

August 14, 2017 6:45 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: dumb criminal, fecal felon, robber, stupid criminal
Photo by Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images

A California crook flushed away his chance of making a clean getaway from his most recent break-in — by forgetting to flush the toilet he’d used during the heist.

Andrew David Jensen nearly aced the theft, but he couldn’t wait to drop a deuce — which he left behind at the crime scene in the town of Thousand Oaks. The homeowner informed cops that he never failed to flush, leading one unlucky officer to take on doody duty and fish out the specimen — which turned up DNA that matched Jensen’s, which was already in a crime database.

Detective Tim Lohman of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said it’s the first time his office sent a criminal to the can with evidence collected from a toilet.

Read more on this dumb criminal by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live