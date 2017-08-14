The Butt-Groping DJ’s Lawsuit Against Taylor Swift Has Been Thrown Out

TAYLOR SWIFT will NOT have to pay $3 million to David Mueller, the former DJ who allegedly groped her during a meet-and-greet four years ago.

Mueller had sued her for ruining his career . . . because he was fired after her people complained to his bosses. They claimed he reached under her skirt and grabbed Taylor’s naked backside, but he denies it.

The judge threw out the case against Taylor on Friday, saying she can’t be held liable because Mueller wasn’t able to prove that she personally attempted to have him fired.

The book isn’t closed on this yet though. The jury will still decide whether or not Taylor’s team and her mother can be held liable. They were also named in the suit, and the cases against them were not thrown out.

Also, the jury will rule on Taylor’s countersuit for $1. She’s accusing Mueller or sexual assault and battery, and the $1 amount is just a symbolic thing to use this as an opportunity to stand up for other women.

A final verdict is expected this week. Since the case is ongoing, Mueller didn’t comment on the judge’s ruling . . . but it’s considered a big blow to his lawsuit.