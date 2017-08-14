Tom Cruise Injured During Dangerous ‘Mission Impossible’ Stunt [VIDEO]

Tom Cruise is well known in the movie industry for doing all his own stunts, but he may need to take a break after this mishap.

According to TMZ, the actor was shooting a scene from the upcoming Mission Impossible 6 which involved him jumping between two rooftops high up in the air.

Unfortunately, it appears Cruise missed a step when making the jump and slammed right into the side of the building he was supposed to land on.

While the extent of the injury is still unknown, Cruise was clearly in pain and walking with a severe limp after making it on top of the building.

Watch the video for yourself right here.