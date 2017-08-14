Weird College Majors

Were getting closer to school being back in session for all, which means it’s time for college students across the country to declare a major.

It’s a big decision, for sure, one that can affect the rest of their lives. Since it is such a big deal, they might as well pick a fun one.

Here’s a rundown of some of the weirdest college majors out there:

Pop Culter – Are you that person who knows everything about pop culture and doesn’t really care much about anything else? There’s a degree for you at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. A wide variety of careers might be open to you, including positions in advertising, public relations, journalism, mass media (management, performance, production and marketing), teaching, library and museum work.

Adventure Ed – Courses for this major at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire include rock climbing, canoe paddling and wilderness expedition.

Bagpiping – Amazingly, bagpiping has been a major at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh for 75 years.

The Beatles – Getting this degree at Liverpool Hope University in England sets you up for a career as a Beatles historian … and not much else.

Citrus – If you go to Florida Southern University, you can choose to learn all about orange and lemon trees. It actually sounds like a lot of work … planting, irrigating, weed managing, pruning, fertilizing, pest controlling.

Check out the full top 10 by clicking here.