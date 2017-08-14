Zendaya Calls Out Injustice In The U.S. [VIDEO]

Last night Zendaya won the Choice Summer Movie Actress at the Teen Choice Awards for her role as M.J. in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Rather than the typical ‘Thank You.’ speech, Zendaya used this time to talk about injustice that has been happening in the U.S.

Cosmo reported what could have inspired this speech could be the horrific actions that took place at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Zendaya was quoted saying:

“I want you all to listen, all the young people out there. With all the injustice and the hatred and everything that is happening not only in the world, but in our country. Right now I need for you young people to be educated, I need you to listen, I need you to pay attention, and I need you to go ahead and understand that you have a voice and it is okay to use it when you see something bad happening. Make sure that you stay educated and you do not let people tell you what you think you should feel. Because you are the leaders. You’re the future leaders of the world. You’re the future presidents, the future senators, and you guys are the ones who will make this world better. So I’m just letting you know, right now, that you are the future. So take that very, very seriously.”