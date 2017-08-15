18-Year-Old Dies In China’s Internet Addiction Camp

China is one of the first countries to list overuse of internet as a clinical addiction. With the growing fear of what health and mental defects the severely extensive computer time can cause, China has seen a rise in military style camps that are run out of government hospitals, private centers and schools by unlicensed staff.

An 18-year-old reportedly died in one of these internet addiction camps just two days after he was dropped off. His mother described her son’s body as “completely covered with scars, from top to toe.”

There has been controversy about these camps since they have opened, and this is apparently not the first death to come from these treatment centers. Alarming reports have also come to light by patients about the unethical methods of treatment in these centers including being beaten for not following orders, intentionally sleep deprived, forced to do military drills and practical work, and electroshock therapy.

Dazed and Confused reports that the exact cause of the unnamed teenager’s death is still unknown. The center’s director and four teaching staff are currently being held by police while authorities continue their ongoing investigation.