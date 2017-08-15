Bill Gates Donates $4.6 Billion [video]

Bill Gates is so rich that he can give away $4.6 billion and still be the world’s richest person. That’s exactly what the Microsoft co-founder has done.

In a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission yesterday, Gates showed that he donated 64 million shares of Microsoft worth, $4.6 billion, to charity. It’s his largest donation since he gave away $5.1 billion in 2000 to set up the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This latest charitable gift of Microsoft shares reduces his stake in the company to just 1.3 percent.

Although the SEC filing doesn’t specify the recipient of the donation, it’s believed the money is going to his foundation which has received $18 billion since it was formed.

